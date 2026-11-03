Iran is planning a new four-country meeting on Afghanistan in the coming months, as regional powers continue consultations over the country’s security and political future.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced the plan during his weekly press briefing, according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency on Monday, November 2.

Baghaei said Tehran was working to organise the meeting and had already undertaken diplomatic visits as part of the preparations. He did not identify the countries expected to attend, announce a specific date or outline the proposed agenda.

However, previous meetings in this format have involved Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan. The four countries have held several rounds of discussions on Afghanistan, focusing on regional security, counterterrorism, economic cooperation and engagement with the Taliban authorities.

The most recent minister-level quadrilateral meeting identified in official records took place in New York on September 25, 2025, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. The foreign ministers of China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia discussed Afghanistan and issued a joint statement calling for continued regional cooperation.

The statement highlighted concerns about militant groups operating in and around Afghanistan, called for stronger counterterrorism coordination and supported continued humanitarian assistance and economic engagement with the country. The four countries also stressed the importance of regional connectivity and efforts towards a political settlement.

The proposed meeting comes as regional governments continue to pursue separate diplomatic initiatives on Afghanistan. On October 5, 2026, Russia hosted the eighth Moscow Format consultations, attended by representatives from Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries, among others. Discussions included regional security, counterterrorism, narcotics, humanitarian assistance and economic cooperation.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Taliban-led administration and countries with significant political, security and economic interests in Afghanistan, highlighting continued regional engagement despite differences among participating states.

Iran has also taken part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s discussions on regional issues. Baghaei said Tehran had not overlooked developments concerning Afghanistan and emphasised the importance of continuing diplomatic engagement.

It remains unclear whether the planned quadrilateral meeting will take place at the foreign-minister level or involve special representatives. There has also been no announcement from Russia, China or Pakistan confirming their participation.

The proposed gathering would provide another regional platform for discussions on Afghanistan, where security concerns, economic challenges, humanitarian needs and the country’s relations with neighbouring states remain central issues.