Iran’s naval commander has warned that any new attack on the country would carry a heavy cost.

Iran’s naval commander has warned that any new attack on the country would carry a heavy cost, as senior Iranian officials issue fresh threats of retaliation against the United States. Mohsen Razzaqi, commander of Iran’s Northern Fleet and Fourth Naval Zone, made the remarks on Saturday, November 7, in the northern city of Astara, according to Iranian state media.

“The cost of any aggression against Iran must be raised to such an extent that the enemy will no longer dare attack the country again,” Razzaqi said, according to the IRNA news agency.

Razzaqi said coordination among Iran’s armed forces had reached its highest level. He also described naval personnel as a key element of the country’s military strength and said naval units maintained a continuous presence along Iran’s maritime borders.

He pointed to Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, naval forces and geographical position as important elements of its defence strategy. Iranian state media reported that naval units, including missile and drone forces and commandos, were operating to protect the country’s waters.

The remarks followed a warning from Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who addressed the United States in a post on X on Saturday.

“Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response,” Rezaei wrote. He also claimed that the US administration was facing political difficulties following the November 3 midterm elections.

The statements reflect Tehran’s continued emphasis on military deterrence as tensions with Washington remain high. Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that further military action against the country would prompt a response, while US officials have maintained pressure on Iran through security and sanctions measures.

The latest remarks also come as the United States increases attention on Iran’s military supply networks. US Central Command announced the establishment of Task Force Iron Gate to disrupt what it described as Iran’s use of land routes to move advanced weapons, dual-use technology and sanctioned materials. The announcement adds to the wider security tensions surrounding Iran and its relations with Washington.

The warning came as Washington expanded its pressure on Tehran through a new military task force targeting Iranian weapons and sanctioned-material supply routes. US Central Command said Task Force Iron Gate would coordinate with other government agencies to restrict movements across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea.

The initiative builds on a US naval blockade of Iranian ports. CENTCOM said the blockade had prevented more than $25 billion in Iranian crude oil exports, although that figure represents the US military’s own assessment.