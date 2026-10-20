US MQ-9 drone.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that it shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim on Tuesday, October 20.

Tasnim reported that Iranian air defence systems intercepted and destroyed the unmanned aircraft. The IRGC also claimed that the incident marked the 54th US military drone it had brought down using Iran’s integrated air defence network.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is a strategically important maritime route for international energy shipments. Military incidents in the area can raise concerns about regional security and the movement of commercial vessels.

The IRGC has made similar claims in recent months. In September, the force said it had shot down a US MQ-9 drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as the 52nd drone of the same type it had downed. The US military did not immediately comment on that claim.

The conflict between Iran and the United States escalated after US and Israeli airstrikes against Iran began on February 28, 2026. Iran retaliated with attacks on Israel and US military facilities in the Gulf region, while tensions over the Strait of Hormuz disrupted commercial shipping and raised concerns about global energy supplies.

Efforts to end the conflict have so far failed to produce a lasting agreement. Reuters reported on October 11 that Iran had rejected the US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington had not adequately addressed its conditions.

Although intermediaries have carried messages between the two sides, major disagreements remain over the US naval blockade, sanctions, maritime access and Iran’s nuclear programme.