Iran Lifts Ban on Government Use of Foreign Social Media Platforms

Iran has lifted its ban on the official use of foreign social media platforms for government communications, reversing a policy that had restricted state institutions to domestic messaging services for nearly a decade.

The announcement was made on Sunday, September 6, by Abbas Pazouki, deputy for communications and information at the office of Iran’s first vice president, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA). Under the new policy, government agencies will once again be allowed to publish official news and public information on foreign social media platforms.

Iran imposed restrictions on the official use of foreign messaging apps and social media platforms in 2017, and the ban was fully implemented in 2018. Since then, government institutions had been required to conduct official communications and public outreach through domestically developed messaging platforms.

The policy change marks a significant shift in Tehran’s approach to official digital communications, although authorities have not announced whether restrictions on public access to foreign social media platforms will also be eased.

The decision comes as many global social media platforms, including Instagram, X, Telegram and WhatsApp, have faced periodic restrictions or filtering in Iran over the past several years, particularly during periods of political unrest and nationwide protests.

Iranian officials have not provided further details on how the new policy will be implemented or which government agencies will begin using foreign platforms for official communications.