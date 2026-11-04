Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei pictured alongside US President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned on Wednesday that any renewed US attack would trigger a much wider response, saying Washington’s hostility would persist despite political changes.

In a statement published on his official website, Khamenei said those expecting the US midterm election results or Iranian concessions to change Washington’s policy toward Tehran were “seriously mistaken,” Reuters reported.

He said Iran’s actions against US military bases in the region and its control of the Strait of Hormuz were part of a broader campaign against what he described as American hegemony. Khamenei also said any renewed US aggression would lead to a conflict with much wider dimensions.

“The United States sees the end of its hegemony as distant; we see it as near,” he said.

Khamenei’s remarks followed the Republican Party’s losses in Tuesday’s US midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf welcomed the election outcome, saying Americans had rejected the war. “Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message,” he wrote, according to Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran had contributed to Republican losses. However, he defended his decision to launch the military campaign, saying he believed it had been the right move and that he would do it again.

Trump also pointed to higher petrol prices as a factor behind the election results, arguing that voters were concerned about the economic consequences of the conflict. The exchanges came as tensions between Washington and Tehran remained high following months of conflict.