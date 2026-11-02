IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi speaking at a press conference in Tehran.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it is identifying new targets and planning operations in additional geographical areas in preparation for possible future attacks by the United States.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi made the remarks on Sunday, November 1, saying recent directives from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had opened “a new chapter” in any future conflict with Washington.

Mohebi said there would be no geographical limits to Iran’s response and that the strategy was intended to deter other countries from taking hostile positions against Tehran. He did not identify any potential targets or specify which new areas could be involved.

The statement followed Mujtaba Khamenei’s order to senior military commanders on Saturday to respond to any threat with an immediate and effective response, without geographical restrictions, according to Iranian state media.

The comments come amid renewed tensions between Tehran and Washington and speculation about possible further US strikes. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on October 31 that President Donald Trump had not yet decided whether to launch new attacks, while maintaining that diplomacy remained an optio.

Iranian military officials have also warned that any renewed conflict could be longer and broader than the previous round of fighting. The statements underline Tehran’s warning that a future confrontation could extend beyond the areas targeted in earlier exchanges.