Iran has reportedly offered to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the United States lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to Al Arabiya.

The report said Tehran conveyed the proposal to Washington through Pakistani mediators and informed Pakistan that it was ready to resume negotiations with the United States.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, also said Tehran had communicated its willingness to reopen the strategic waterway if Washington ended the blockade, the Associated Press reported on October 24.

However, an Iranian source quoted by the Tasnim news agency denied that Tehran had submitted a new proposal to Pakistani mediators, describing the Al Arabiya report as false. The source said Iran did not accept an arrangement linking the reopening of the strait to the lifting of the blockade.

The reported proposal comes amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington over the blockade of Iranian ports and restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.

Diplomatic efforts involving Pakistan have sought to ease the standoff, but the latest conflicting accounts leave uncertainty over the status and terms of any potential agreement.