Iranian parliament speaker mohmmad bagher ghalibaf/Reuters.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will not attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on October 26–27, with Iran’s embassy citing “unforeseen circumstances” without providing further details.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi announced the decision on Saturday, confirming that an Iranian parliamentary delegation would still participate in the two-day meeting.

The announcement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and concerns about a possible resumption of the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel. However, the embassy did not say whether Ghalibaf’s absence was connected to the regional security situation.

Ghalibaf has been a prominent figure in Iran’s political leadership and has been involved in negotiations related to the conflict. His absence comes shortly before the forum, which will bring together parliamentary leaders and delegations from BRICS member and partner countries.

Iran’s delegation is expected to be led by Ahmed Naderi, a member of the presidium of Iran’s parliament, according to The Tribune. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are expected to send delegations led by their respective parliamentary speakers.

The forum, hosted by India’s Parliament at Samvidhan Sadan, will focus on strengthening parliaments for people-centred development. Discussions are expected to cover institutional resilience, the use of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, global governance reforms and sustainable development.

The Iranian embassy reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to participating in BRICS meetings and said its delegation would continue discussions with other member countries to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in parliamentary relations.