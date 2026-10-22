Iran’s ‘Father of All Bombs’ Announcement

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it is preparing to unveil a new weapon dubbed the “Father of All Bombs,” while claiming improvements in the range, destructive power and accuracy of its missiles.

Hossein Mohebi, an IRGC spokesperson, made the remarks on Wednesday, October 21, describing the weapon as a new capability against Iran’s adversaries. He did not disclose its technical specifications, destructive capacity or expected unveiling date.

Mohebi also said Iran had improved the range, power and precision of its missiles. He added that the country’s military strategy would focus on asymmetric warfare and that Iran would respond offensively to attacks.

The statements come amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s military capabilities and nuclear programme. The supplied report says US President Donald Trump had raised the possibility of using the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb, widely nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs,” against Iranian nuclear facilities.

The GBU-43/B is a large conventional weapon developed for the US military. It weighs about 9,800 kilograms and is among the largest non-nuclear bombs in the US arsenal.

Iran’s announcement did not establish whether the weapon described as the “Father of All Bombs” is a bomb, missile or another type of military system.

The announcement highlights the use of military messaging by both sides as tensions persist. Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasised missile development and asymmetric warfare as central elements of the country’s defence strategy, while US officials have maintained pressure on Tehran over its nuclear activities.