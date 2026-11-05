Commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime route between Iran and Oman.

Iran has exempted commercial vessels from four countries from restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a move that could ease pressure on regional shipping and protect India’s vital energy and trade routes.

Amir Hayat Moghadam, deputy chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Tuesday that ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway despite restrictions imposed on other vessels.

In an interview with the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA), Moghadam said the exemptions reflected mutual interests between Tehran and the four countries. He said the arrangement would facilitate the movement of Indian ships to enable Iran to import medicines from India, while the exemption for Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing’s political support.

The lawmaker said Iran collects transit fees from Indian and Chinese vessels, while Qatari ships are allowed to pass without charge. He did not clarify whether Iraqi vessels are required to pay. However, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the Indian government had not paid transit fees for ships whose passage was negotiated by its Ministry of External Affairs.

Why the exemption matters for India

The decision is significant for India, which relies heavily on maritime routes through the Gulf for energy supplies and other essential imports.

India imports nearly 90 percent of its crude oil requirements, with around 30 percent of those imports currently passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Hindustan Times. The country is also particularly dependent on the waterway for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), with about 90 percent of its LPG imports transiting the strait. More than half of its liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates also pass through the route.

India has diversified its crude oil purchases since the conflict began, increasing supplies from countries including Russia, the United States and West Africa. However, the continued disruption of Hormuz traffic leaves important vulnerabilities in its energy supply chains, particularly for gas and fertiliser imports.

Shipping disruption and risks to seafarers

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, is one of the world’s most important energy shipping routes. It normally carries roughly one-fifth of global energy supplies.

Shipping through the waterway has been severely disrupted since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes. Iran subsequently restricted maritime traffic, while Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports. Some vessels have faced screening requirements and transit charges to secure passage.

The disruption has also placed commercial crews at risk. The International Maritime Organization reported at least 70 attacks on merchant ships between the beginning of the conflict in February and August, resulting in the deaths of 19 seafarers. Indian authorities have reported 15 Indian seafarers among the Indian nationals killed in the wider West Asia conflict.

In the latest reported incident, an Indian sailor was killed in an attack on the commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Limah, Oman, on Monday, according to Indian media reports.

India has repeatedly called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and urged all parties to stop attacks on commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure. New Delhi has also stressed the need to restore free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.

The exemptions offer some relief to shipping from the four countries, but they do not amount to a full reopening of the strait. The continued restrictions, security threats and uncertainty over transit arrangements remain risks for global trade and energy markets.