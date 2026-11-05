Iran Executes Two Afghan Nationals at Ghezel Hesar Prison

Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, Iran, where the two Afghan nationals were reportedly executed.

Two Afghan citizens were executed in Iran on Wednesday, according to Iranian media, adding to growing concerns over the use of capital punishment against Afghan nationals in the country.

The two men were hanged at Ghezel Hesar Prison in Karaj on November 4, after being sentenced to death in separate cases on charges of premeditated murder, Iranian media reported. Their identities have not been disclosed.

In one case, an Afghan man was accused of killing an Iranian neighbour following a dispute over shared building expenses in Tehran’s Khorrasan Square area. The incident reportedly took place in July 2024, when police arrested three Afghan brothers in connection with the case.

The main suspect was subsequently convicted and sentenced to death after the victim’s family sought qisas, or retribution under Iran’s criminal justice system. No further information has been reported about the second Afghan prisoner or the circumstances of his case.

The executions come amid a wider pattern of Afghan nationals being put to death in Iran. According to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), at least 84 Afghan citizens were executed in Iran in 2025, compared with 80 in 2024, 25 in 2023 and 16 in 2022. Only six of the 84 executions in 2025 were reported by official Iranian sources, the organisation said.

Report, based on documentation from Iranian human rights organisations, found that at least 20 Afghan nationals had been executed in Iranian prisons between January 1 and August 28, 2026. The report also highlighted concerns raised by rights groups over defendants’ access to lawyers, the fairness of judicial proceedings and the lack of transparency surrounding executions.

IHR has said Afghan nationals are the largest group of foreign citizens recorded among those executed or facing death sentences in Iranian prisons. It has also warned that the actual number may be higher because executions of Afghans are often not publicly announced and many prisoners have limited family or legal support to raise awareness about their cases.

The latest reported executions underscore continuing concerns about the vulnerability of Afghan prisoners in Iran, particularly regarding transparency, access to legal representation and safeguards in capital cases.