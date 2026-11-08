Iran executed three men over alege anti government protests.

Iran has executed three men convicted of involvement in armed attacks during January’s anti-government protests, accusing them of carrying out operations on behalf of the United States and Israel, Iranian state media reported on Sunday, November 8.

The three men were identified as Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh. According to Iran’s judiciary, they used firearms, grenades and Molotov cocktails to attack public facilities, set buildings on fire and damage an electricity substation in the city of Karaj, causing power outages in some areas.

The judiciary said Dioband was arrested on January 11 after investigators linked him to attacks on public property and incitement to violence. Ten other people were subsequently arrested over allegations that they had participated in the unrest under his supervision.

The executions were carried out after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentences. Authorities also ordered the confiscation of the three men’s assets, while other defendants in the case received prison sentences ranging from five to 10 years, according to Reuters.

The executions are the latest in a series of death sentences carried out in connection with the January protests, including against people accused by Iranian authorities of having links to Israel and the United States.

The executions bring to at least 36 the number of people put to death in Iran over their alleged involvement in the January protests, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights. The group said Iran recorded at least 691 executions nationwide between January and October 2026, including 77 in October alone.

The latest executions come amid growing concerns over Iran’s use of capital punishment against protesters. Hengaw reported that at least 106 people linked to the January demonstrations had been sentenced to death, raising fears of further executions.