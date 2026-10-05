Iran Executed Five Afghan Nationals in September, Rights Group Says

Iran executed at least 68 prisoners in September, including five Afghan nationals, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which tracks executions and other rights violations in the country.

In a report published this week, Hengaw said the five Afghan nationals were among 68 people executed in prisons across Iran during September. The group said the Afghan prisoners had been convicted in cases involving drug-related offenses, premeditated murder and espionage.

Hengaw said its Statistics and Documentation Center documented all 68 executions and verified the identities of 64 of those executed, while the identities of four others remained under investigation. Four women were also among those executed during the month, according to the organization.

The rights group said the September executions brought the total number it has documented in Iran since the beginning of 2026 to 604. It said only eight of the 68 September executions were reported by Iranian state media or judiciary-affiliated websites, while 10 prisoners were executed secretly without prior notification to their families. Two executions were carried out in public.

Among the Afghan nationals was Tourat Mohammadi, a 42-year-old Afghan citizen whom Hengaw said was executed at Ghezelhesar Prison in Karaj on September 23 on espionage charges.

Hengaw’s figures also show that executions in Iran have continued at a high level throughout 2026. The organization recorded at least 89 executions in August and 67 in July, bringing its documented total to 604 by the end of September.

Human Rights Watch has separately raised concerns about Iran’s continued use of the death penalty, particularly in cases involving protesters and national-security charges. The organization has said some executions followed unfair trials and that international human-rights law places strict limits on the use of capital punishment.