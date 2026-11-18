Iran Striked Kuwait/Photo/Representative.

Iran has claimed a drone attack on a US military base in Kuwait, as military tensions between Tehran and Washington escalate across the Gulf.

The Iranian military said on Wednesday, November 18, that its drones targeted US drone and missile installations at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, according to Iranian state media.

Iranian reports said the targets included Patriot air defence systems and platforms used to launch military drones and missiles. However, Kuwait has not confirmed damage to the base or the destruction of the reported systems.

Kuwait’s armed forces said earlier that their air defences were responding to hostile drone attacks. The military urged residents to follow safety instructions but did not identify the source of the drones or report casualties.

The reported attack followed US airstrikes on several locations on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday. The island lies in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas shipments.

Iranian officials said the US strikes caused no damage to residential, commercial or infrastructure sites. A US official told Al Jazeera that the operation targeted a missile launch site on the island.

The latest developments followed an earlier Iranian claim that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had launched drones against a US-operated radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

Bahrain said its air defences intercepted the attack, while US Central Command said the drones caused no damage to American equipment or personnel, according to Al Jazeera.

The exchanges have increased security concerns across Gulf countries hosting US military facilities. Kuwait and Bahrain have both reported drone threats as Washington and Tehran continue their military confrontation.

Meanwhile, diplomatic contacts have continued. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed regional security, maritime safety and diplomatic options during talks in Muscat, according to Al Jazeera.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major point of tension between Iran and the United States because of its importance to international energy supplies.