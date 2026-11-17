US intelligence agencies have detected what officials describe as Iranian planning for possible attacks against senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons, CNN reported on Monday, citing seven US officials familiar with the intelligence.

The reported planning includes specific locations and potential targets in the US capital, raising security concerns and prompting several meetings among American officials to discuss possible responses. However, the intelligence does not indicate that an attack is imminent, and officials remain divided over whether Iran has the capability or intention to carry out such an operation.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said the administration was monitoring potential threats but stressed that there were currently no credible threats to the United States.

The intelligence reportedly suggests Tehran is developing potential options for retaliation as Washington continues military strikes and an economic blockade against Iran. One US official told CNN that it remained unclear whether Iran had the personnel inside the United States needed to execute such an attack.

According to CNN, US intelligence has also intercepted Iranian communications suggesting that materials potentially used to make a bomb may already have been placed inside the United States. However, American officials reportedly disagree over the credibility of that information.

A dirty bomb combines conventional explosives with radioactive material to spread contamination when detonated. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not produce a nuclear explosion. Experts say most immediate casualties would likely result from the conventional blast, although radioactive contamination could make affected areas dangerous and require extensive cleanup.

The intelligence concerns extend beyond Washington. US officials are also monitoring information suggesting Iran could consider using chemical weapons against American troops stationed in the Middle East. The concerns have prompted separate preparations to provide diplomatic and intelligence personnel in the region with protective equipment and training.

Iran’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York rejected allegations that Tehran was considering the use of chemical weapons, saying Iran regarded such weapons as illegitimate under any circumstances. The mission described the accusations as false and fabricated but did not directly address the reported dirty bomb plans. The US Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment.

The reported threat comes as diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict have stalled, with Washington and Tehran yet to reach an agreement on ending hostilities, lifting the US naval blockade or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN also reported that a US surveillance law allowing intelligence agencies to collect communications of foreign nationals outside the United States expired in June. The Trump administration’s senior national security officials have urged Congress to renew the measure, warning that losing the authority could weaken efforts to detect terrorist plots.

The law’s expiration has raised additional concerns about Washington’s ability to identify potential threats as the conflict with Iran continues.