Iran Claims More Than 1,000 Israeli Soldiers Killed During War

Iran’s armed forces have claimed that more than 1,000 Israeli soldiers were killed during the recent war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, accusing both Washington and Tel Aviv of concealing the true scale of their military losses.

Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi made the claim in remarks carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency and other Iranian state-affiliated media on Monday. He said that, in addition to more than 1,000 Israeli military deaths, thousands of Israeli personnel were also wounded during the conflict.

Shekarchi accused Israel and the United States of censoring casualty figures and misleading the public about the outcome of the war. He also claimed that American forces suffered hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, though he did not provide evidence to support the figures.

The claims come after weeks of intense fighting between Iran, Israel and the United States, including US strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets and Iranian missile and drone attacks on Israeli and US targets across the region.

Israel and the United States have not confirmed Iran’s casualty claims. Neither government has reported military losses on the scale described by Tehran, and no independent verification of the figures has been released.

Both sides have continued to claim victory in the conflict while accusing the other of suffering far greater losses. Meanwhile, the full military casualty toll from the war remains unclear, as official figures from all parties have been limited and many battlefield claims remain unverified.