Iran Claims Missile Strike on U.S. Aircraft Carrier and Destroyer as Gulf Tensions Escalate

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed on Sunday that it launched ballistic missiles at a U.S. aircraft carrier and a U.S. Navy destroyer in regional waters, saying the vessels were involved in what it described as a naval blockade against Iran.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday, September 6, that the IRGC carried out the attack using ballistic missiles against the two U.S. naval vessels operating in the region. The IRGC said the ships were participating in military operations targeting Iran’s maritime activities.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed the U.S. aircraft carrier and destroyer were damaged during the attack and later withdrew from the area after fearing further Iranian strikes. Iranian officials did not provide evidence to support the claim or identify the vessels involved.

The announcement came a day after the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Iran had launched attacks against a U.S. aircraft carrier and a destroyer in regional waters. CENTCOM said U.S. forces responded by destroying three tankers that it said belonged to the IRGC.

The latest exchange marks another escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran after weeks of renewed military clashes across the Gulf. Both sides have accused each other of carrying out attacks on military assets and shipping in strategically important waterways.

Tensions have intensified around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes, following missile, drone and naval operations involving U.S. and Iranian forces. The renewed hostilities have raised concerns over the security of commercial shipping and the risk of a broader regional conflict.

Neither U.S. officials nor independent sources have confirmed Iran’s claims that an American aircraft carrier or destroyer was damaged or forced to leave the area. The competing accounts remain difficult to verify as military operations continue.