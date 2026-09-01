Iran, China discuss US sanctions and Strait of Hormuz at SCO summit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed US sanctions, the Strait of Hormuz and rising tensions between Tehran and Washington during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting comes as the United States intensifies economic pressure on Iran and threatens further sanctions aimed at restricting Tehran’s access to international financial networks and limiting its ability to generate and transfer revenue.

According to a statement published on Araghchi’s Telegram channel, the talks focused on the Islamabad understanding, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and tensions between Iran and the United States. The meeting also included discussions with other foreign ministers attending the SCO summit.

The talks come amid heightened tensions over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a major global energy transit route. Any prolonged disruption in the waterway could affect international shipping and energy markets, increasing concerns among countries that depend on oil and gas supplies passing through the region.

China vows to protect its interests

China has said it will take measures to protect its economic interests after Washington announced a new campaign aimed at increasing pressure on Iran and encouraging other countries to join the sanctions effort.

Beijing has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Tehran and has repeatedly opposed unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States. Chinese officials have also called for dialogue and a political solution to disputes involving Iran and the United States.

China has backed a ceasefire between Tehran and Washington and argued that sanctions alone cannot resolve the conflict.

Iran seeks diplomatic support

The meeting between Araghchi and Wang comes as Tehran faces renewed international pressure over its economic and security policies. For Iran, maintaining diplomatic and economic ties with China remains important as US sanctions continue to restrict its access to international markets.

For Beijing, developments around the Strait of Hormuz are also significant because instability in the region could threaten energy supplies and disrupt international trade.

The discussions at the SCO summit therefore reflect not only bilateral cooperation between Iran and China but also broader diplomatic efforts to manage tensions involving the United States and the wider Middle East.