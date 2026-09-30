Iran Begins Renewal of Temporary Residency Cards for Former Afghan Personnel

Iran has begun the process of renewing temporary residency documents for some Afghan former military personnel and employees of the previous Afghan government, according to Afghan migrants and an activist familiar with the process.

The individuals had received Temporary Card 1 last year under what are described as “Hami 13” and “Hami 44” codes issued by Iran’s Ministry of Interior. The codes were reportedly used for former Afghanistan military personnel, government employees and others considered at risk if returned to Afghanistan.

According to the activist, people whose identities and backgrounds were previously verified do not need to obtain a new Hami code to renew their Temporary Card 1. If their cases are reapproved by Iran’s Ministry of Interior, they can reportedly apply for renewal through the Kefalat offices that handle foreign residents’ documentation.

Iranian authorities have not publicly issued a detailed statement confirming the renewal procedure described by the migrants. The activist also said that some people who obtained Temporary Card 1 through other routes, without documented military or government-service backgrounds, could face difficulties during the renewal process because final approval remains subject to review by the Interior Ministry.

The renewal process follows Iran’s broader system of temporary documentation for Afghans. Iran has previously used Temporary Cards, alongside Amayesh cards and other documents, to provide different categories of Afghan migrants with temporary legal status and access to services. UNHCR has reported that former Afghanistan government and military personnel were among groups granted temporary cards after Iran ended the extension of some headcount documents in 2025.

The development comes as Iran continues to face pressure over the large-scale return of Afghans. UN figures show that hundreds of thousands of Afghans were deported from Iran in 2026, while the United Nations has warned that people affiliated with Afghanistan’s former government and security forces face particular protection risks if involuntarily returned.