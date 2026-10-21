Iran Air Flights to Kabul.

Iran Air will resume flights between Tehran and Kabul on Friday, October 23, after securing permission to operate two flights to the capital of Afghanistan, the airline’s chief executive, Taher Abdolhay, has said.

Abdolhay said the airline had obtained the permits following consultations with Afghan authorities. He also expressed hope that flights between Tehran and Kabul, as well as Mashhad and Kabul, would resume, although the status of the additional route remains unclear.

According to reports, Abdolhay announced the planned resumption while discussing the operational and financial challenges facing Iran Air.

The announcement comes as airlines face rising operating expenses and challenges affecting international aviation. The resumption of Iran Air services could provide passengers with additional travel options between Iran and Afghanistan.

Abdolhay said rising aircraft fuel prices, employee salaries and airport service charges had placed considerable financial pressure on airlines. He added that higher ticket sales did not necessarily result in increased profits because a substantial share of airline revenue was spent on operating expenses and aircraft maintenance.

Referring to fuel costs on the Tehran-Mashhad route, Abdolhay said aircraft fuel consumption could reach approximately 5,000 kilograms per hour, contributing significantly to operating costs.

He said airlines also faced expenses related to spare parts and other operational requirements, limiting the financial benefits of increased ticket revenue.