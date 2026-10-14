Iran Adopts New Tactics to Target Ships in Hormuz Ahead of US Midterm Elections: Reuters

Iran is using new tactics to target vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to keep global oil prices high and increase pressure on the United States ahead of November’s midterm elections, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, Tehran began changing the type and pace of its attacks about 10 days ago against vessels it considers to be violating its restrictions on passage through the strategic waterway. The officials said the new approach was approved at the highest levels of Iran’s leadership and coordinated across the country’s governing system.

One Iranian official said the objective was to frustrate U.S. and allied efforts to reduce global oil prices. The officials declined to provide further details of the strategy, but said Iran intended to increase economic pressure on Washington before the November vote.

A U.S. military official told Reuters that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had begun using unarmed observers in small boats to identify potential targets, including U.S. naval vessels, after American strikes damaged much of Iran’s radar capability.

Maritime security data cited by Reuters indicated that attacks on commercial shipping had intensified, with at least five incidents involving tankers and other commercial vessels reported around the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The incidents included drone attacks and other reported threats to shipping.

Iran is also extending the geographical scope of its operations beyond the strait into the Gulf of Oman and nearby waters, according to the Iranian officials. Maritime security reporting has indicated that vessels in waters off Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have also faced attacks or threats in recent days.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical international energy route. Before the war, it carried roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade. Iranian restrictions and attacks have sharply reduced shipping traffic, increased risks for commercial operators and contributed to pressure on energy markets.

The U.S. Navy-led Joint Maritime Information Center has continued to assess the threat to merchant shipping in the strait as severe. Iran’s latest approach raises further concerns about the safety of commercial vessels and the possibility of wider disruption to energy shipments across the Gulf.

The developments come amid the continuing conflict that began with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Tehran has sought to use its influence over the strait as leverage against Washington, while the United States has taken measures to counter threats to maritime traffic.

The Iranian officials said Tehran was moving toward preventing vessels it considers to be violating its restrictions from passing through the waterway. One official warned that a complete closure could follow, raising the prospect of further disruption to global shipping and energy supplies.