Iran’s parliament in Tehran, where lawmakers backed proposed fines and deportation for undocumented migrants.

Iran’s parliament has backed a proposed measure allowing fines of up to €10,000 and deportation for foreign nationals who enter or remain in the country without authorization, a move that could affect undocumented Afghan migrants.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday, October 25, that lawmakers approved a revised Article 23 of a bill aimed at countering the influence of foreign intelligence services, governments and institutions.

Under the revised provision, foreign nationals who enter Iran or remain in the country without authorization could face biometric registration, deportation and a financial penalty of up to €10,000. The penalty would be determined by a judicial authority according to the individual’s financial means.

The provision exempts cases involving a legitimate justification or administrative delays in renewing permits, according to Iranian media reports.

The proposed measure also extends beyond unauthorized entry and residence. Foreign nationals who entered Iran legally could face deportation and fines if they are found to have acted against national security, violated public order or engaged in activities that substantially conflict with restrictions specified in their visas or residence permits.

The amended article also provides for a one-level increase in punishment for foreign nationals who commit other offenses punishable under Iran’s discretionary sentencing provisions.

Potential implications for Afghan migrants

Iran hosts millions of Afghan migrants, including people who have lived in the country for decades, as well as others without valid residence documents. Afghan nationals have continued to travel to Iran in search of work and better living conditions, driven in part by poverty, unemployment and restrictions on education and employment opportunities in Afghanistan.

The new provision comes amid Iran’s continued deportation of Afghan migrants and tighter scrutiny of their legal status. If enacted, the measure could expose some undocumented migrants to additional financial penalties alongside removal from the country.

However, the provision includes exceptions for justified circumstances and administrative delays in permit renewal. Its practical impact will depend on the final status of the legislation, its implementation and how authorities apply these exceptions.