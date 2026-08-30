iPhone 17 Pro Survives 30-Kilometre Freefall in Sweden, Sets Guinness World Record

An iPhone 17 Pro has survived a freefall from an altitude of 30,607 metres (100,417 feet) over northern Sweden, remaining functional after landing and setting a new Guinness World Records title.

The test was carried out in June 2026 near the Esrange Space Center outside Kiruna by smartphone case maker RHINOSHIELD in partnership with British aerospace company Sent Into Space. The phone was lifted into the stratosphere using a high-altitude balloon before being released without a parachute.

The device fell for approximately 25 minutes before landing in the Swedish wilderness. A recovery team located it using GPS and found that the phone could still power on, make calls and take photographs.

During the test, the iPhone was exposed to extreme conditions, including temperatures of around minus 60 degrees Celsius and very low atmospheric pressure at high altitude.

Guinness World Records recognised the feat as the highest drop of a mobile phone in a protective case onto natural terrain, with the recorded altitude of 30,607 metres. The drop was more than three times the height of Mount Everest and far above the cruising altitude of commercial passenger aircraft.

RHINOSHIELD said its AirX protective case was designed to absorb and distribute impact forces through a multilayer structure. The company conducted the stunt to demonstrate the durability of its case and its ability to protect a smartphone under extreme conditions.

However, the result does not mean that an iPhone or its protective case would necessarily survive every high-altitude or hard-surface fall. The outcome of a fall depends on several factors, including the phone’s speed at impact, air resistance, the angle of impact and the surface on which it lands.

The unusual test also highlights how smartphone and accessory companies increasingly use extreme durability stunts as a marketing tool. While the Guinness record provides a striking demonstration of the case’s performance, it should not be interpreted as a guarantee of protection against all types of accidental drops.