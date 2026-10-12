Internet Disruptions Reported in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa After Emergency Declaration

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks reported widespread connectivity disruptions in parts of Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the declaration of a state of emergency and the suspension of the provincial government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

In a post on X on Sunday night, NetBlocks said network data showed significant internet disruptions in parts of the province as President Asif Ali Zardari approved emergency measures recommended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s federal cabinet.

The emergency was declared on October 11 amid rising political tensions and a dispute between the federal government and the PTI-led provincial administration over security and counterterrorism responsibilities. The measures effectively suspended the elected provincial government and placed the province under federal oversight.

The internet disruption has also complicated efforts by PTI officials to communicate with party leaders and supporters. Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported on Monday that the party said it had been unable to contact some of its leaders following reports of detentions, citing internet suspensions in several areas as a major obstacle.

PTI representatives claimed that Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and provincial party president Junaid Akbar had been taken into custody after the emergency was announced. However, the circumstances and status of their detention remained disputed. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar later said Afridi was in protective custody and had not been arrested, according to Pakistani media reports.

The emergency followed weeks of political confrontation over a PTI-led march towards Islamabad demanding the release of Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023. The federal government has cited deteriorating security conditions and alleged shortcomings in the provincial administration’s response to militancy, while PTI has condemned the move as an attempt to undermine its electoral mandate.

NetBlocks’ report concerns disruptions in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; it does not establish that internet access was completely shut down across the entire province. Pakistani authorities had not publicly provided a comprehensive explanation for the reported disruptions at the time of reporting.