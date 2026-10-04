International “Rumi: A Global Voice for Peace” Conference Held at George Washington University

An international conference titled “Rumi: A Global Voice for Peace” was held Friday at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, marking the 819th anniversary of the birth of Mawlana Jalaluddin Muhammad Balkhi, widely known as Rumi.

Organized by Rumi House and George Washington University, the event brought together American admirers of Rumi, scholars, university professors, diplomats, former Afghanistan government officials, and Afghan cultural and artistic figures.

The conference opened with a rubab performance and a rendition of Besh naw az Ney (“Listen to the Reed”) by Basir Ahmad Wajuhat, followed by a short film using music, images and verses attributed to Rumi to explore themes of humanity, difference, empathy and peace.

In his opening remarks, Tariq Eqtedari said the conference was intended not only to commemorate a major literary and historical figure, but also to examine how Rumi’s ideas could inform contemporary discussions about peace, coexistence, tolerance and human dignity.

Mirwais Balkhi, head of Rumi House, focused on the relationship between inner conflict and external conflict. He argued that anger, self-centeredness and a lack of self-awareness can contribute to confrontation with others, and that lasting peace requires individuals to confront these internal sources of conflict. Balkhi described Rumi as a son of Balkh, a voice of Afghanistan, part of a shared civilizational heritage and a global figure whose ideas continue to resonate centuries after his death.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha, Afghanistan’s acting permanent representative to the United Nations, emphasized the universal nature of Rumi’s message. He described Rumi as a legacy that belongs beyond any single geography, ethnicity, language or culture, saying the poet is “a gift to all humanity.” He also highlighted knowledge and hope as forces that can guide people away from ignorance and division.

Afghan musician and artist Farhad Darya examined Rumi’s poetry through music, literature, spirituality and friendship. He argued that Rumi’s poetry cannot be separated from its musical qualities and that its combination of language, rhythm and meaning helped create a shared human experience beyond linguistic, geographic and cultural boundaries.

The conference also featured a poetry reading by Sahar Farid, an Afghan student living in the United States, who recited a poem by Rumi to the audience.

The second part of the program featured a panel discussion moderated by Turkish writer and academic Mustafa Akyol. The discussion centered on three questions: what peace means in Rumi’s thought, how peace can be achieved from his perspective, and whether his approach remains relevant to the modern world.

Mohammad Ghafouri, an Iranian scholar based in the United States, said understanding Rumi’s view of peace requires going beyond widely quoted passages and examining the broader structure of his thought. He emphasized that human differences are a natural part of life and argued that conflict emerges when differences are turned into hostility. From this perspective, peace does not require eliminating differences but learning to understand and accept them.

Sayed Hassan Akhlaq, a Rumi scholar and university professor in the United States, similarly called for a deeper reading of Rumi beyond romanticized interpretations. He highlighted self-knowledge, self-acceptance and acceptance of diversity, arguing that a person’s relationship with others is closely connected to how they understand themselves.

The program also included musical performances by Afghan composer and singer Homayoun Sadouzi and musician Milad Yousefi, accompanied by readings of Rumi’s poetry.

In closing remarks, writer and university professor Reza Hosseini announced several new initiatives by Rumi House. He said the organization plans to make the conference an annual research-focused event, with a different theme from Rumi’s thought and works selected each year.

Hosseini also announced the launch of the Rumi Medal, an international award whose annual theme will correspond to the focus of the organization’s yearly program. He said the first edition would focus on peace, with the inaugural recipient to be selected through a nomination and judging process and recognized at next year’s event. Rumi House also plans to hold the third edition of its Global Rumi Literary Award following two previous editions.

Another initiative discussed was a proposal to install a statue of Rumi in Washington, D.C. Organizers said they plan to submit the proposal to relevant city and government authorities and gather public support through a petition.

The conference also featured an exhibition of artwork and calligraphy inspired by Rumi’s poetry and ideas, including a live calligraphy presentation by Suleiman Hedayat.

The event brought together literary, academic and artistic perspectives around a central question: how can Rumi’s ideas help societies understand peace in a world marked by conflict and difference? Speakers offered different approaches, but repeatedly returned to themes of knowledge, self-understanding, empathy, tolerance and the acceptance of human diversity.