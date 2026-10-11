International Day of the Girl Highlights Education Ban, Child Marriage Risks in Afghanistan

International Day of the Girl Child is being marked on October 11 as millions of girls in Afghanistan remain excluded from secondary education under Taliban rule, while concerns over child marriage and other risks facing girls continue.

UNESCO estimates that 2.4 million girls in Afghanistan are currently barred from secondary education. UNICEF reported in August that more than 2.6 million girls have been denied access to secondary schooling since the Taliban authorities returned to power in 2021. Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are effectively barred from secondary and higher education.

The restrictions have also heightened concerns about child marriage, as girls kept out of school face increased risks of early marriage, child labour, abuse and gender-based violence. A 2021 United Nations report cited in earlier coverage estimated that around 30 percent of girls in Afghanistan married before turning 18.

This year’s International Day of the Girl Child focuses on ending child marriage and investing in girls’ rights. The United Nations says more than 12 million girls worldwide marry before the age of 18 each year, roughly one every three seconds. UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous has called on governments, international organizations and civil society to strengthen efforts to end the practice.

The UN says child marriage can interrupt education and undermine girls’ health, safety and opportunities to make decisions about their futures. Poverty, conflict and displacement can increase the risk, making access to education and stronger legal and social protections important parts of prevention.

In Afghanistan, the continued closure of secondary schools and universities to girls has sharply restricted their opportunities to study and pursue professional careers. UNESCO has warned that the education ban is reversing years of progress and could have lasting consequences for the country’s social and economic development.