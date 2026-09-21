International Day of Peace: Afghans Ask When the Cycle of Violence Will End

As the world marks the International Day of Peace on September 21, the United Nations is renewing its call for an end to violence, dialogue and greater efforts to build lasting peace in conflict-affected regions around the world.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres rang the Peace Bell at UN headquarters in New York ahead of the annual observance, warning that violence and division are tearing communities apart and that efforts to achieve peace are faltering. This year’s theme is “Investing in Peace: For Everyone, Everywhere, Every Day.”

For Afghans, however, the call for peace carries particular significance after nearly five decades of war and instability. Generations have experienced conflict, displacement, poverty and the loss of educational and economic opportunities.

Although nationwide fighting has declined since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, Afghanistan continues to face security, humanitarian and human-rights challenges. A recent UNAMA report said Afghanistan has experienced improved security but continues to require sustained international engagement and inclusive progress.

UNAMA also reported in September that victims of Afghanistan’s decades-long armed conflict continue to face profound physical, psychological, social and economic consequences.

The United Nations says lasting peace requires more than the absence of war, calling for investment in dialogue, human rights, development and institutions that people can trust.

For many Afghans, the question remains whether the country can finally move beyond decades of conflict and build a future in which peace means not only the absence of large-scale war, but also safety, dignity and opportunity.