The United Nations marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, as women and girls in Afghanistan continue to face widespread restrictions on their fundamental rights.

The annual observance also launches the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign running until December 10, Human Rights Day. The initiative seeks to raise awareness, strengthen protection for women and girls, and encourage governments and communities to take action against gender-based violence.

In Afghanistan, the day comes amid continuing concerns over the situation of women and girls since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. They have been progressively excluded from education, employment and many areas of public life, while restrictions on their movement and access to services have further limited their opportunities and independence.

Alongside these restrictions, Afghan women and girls face serious challenges, including domestic violence, forced and early marriages, and limited access to justice and protection. Barriers to reporting abuse and seeking legal assistance leave many survivors with few options for obtaining support or holding perpetrators accountable.

The restrictions have also affected women’s legal protection. UN Women has raised concerns over decrees introduced in 2026 that weaken legal equality between men and women, restrict women’s access to justice and make it harder for women to leave marriages. The measures have also raised concerns about the protection of girls against child marriage.

The 2026 global campaign is being held under the theme “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity.” According to the United Nations, the campaign highlights the gap between legal protections and the difficulties survivors face in reporting abuse, accessing support and obtaining justice.

Globally, violence against women remains widespread. The United Nations estimates that one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence during her lifetime. In 2024, approximately 50,000 women and girls were killed by intimate partners or family members worldwide, an average of 137 deaths every day, according to UN figures.

The United Nations designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in 1999 through General Assembly Resolution 54/134. The 16 Days of Activism campaign was launched in 1991 by women’s rights activists and has since grown into a worldwide initiative involving governments, UN agencies and civil society organizations.

The campaign calls for stronger laws, effective justice systems, confidential reporting mechanisms, accessible support services and greater accountability for perpetrators. It also encourages communities to challenge discrimination, reject victim-blaming and ensure that survivors can seek help without fear or stigma.

For Afghan women and girls, however, the challenges extend beyond individual acts of violence to restrictions imposed on their fundamental rights, legal protection and participation in society. The continuing restrictions have raised concerns among international organizations about their safety, dignity and future prospects.