Indonesian Passenger Ferry Carrying 243 People Missing in Java Sea as Search Operation Intensifies

An Indonesian passenger ferry carrying 243 passengers and crew has gone missing in the Java Sea after losing contact during severe weather, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation, Indonesian authorities said.

The ferry, identified as Virgo Transport 8, departed Surabaya in East Java late Saturday and was en route to Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan when communication was lost at about 2:00 a.m. local time (1800 GMT Sunday). Indonesian search-and-rescue officials said the vessel was believed to be navigating rough seas approximately 80 nautical miles off Banjarmasin when contact disappeared.

I Putu Sudayana, head of the Banjarmasin Search and Rescue Office, said authorities received a distress report about two hours after the ferry vanished from radar and immediately deployed a joint rescue team. Search efforts involve the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), the Indonesian Navy, the Coast Guard, local police, helicopters, patrol vessels and fishing boats operating in the suspected search area.

Authorities said 30 crew members were among the 243 people on board. No confirmed information has been released about casualties, survivors or the ferry’s current location, and officials said the search remains focused on locating the vessel and anyone who may have entered the water.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported strong winds, high waves and poor visibility across parts of the Java Sea during the time the ferry disappeared. Officials said adverse weather conditions have complicated rescue operations, although teams continue searching around the clock.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferry transport for travel between islands. However, maritime accidents remain common because of overcrowding, aging vessels and extreme weather conditions during the monsoon season.

The disappearance of Virgo Transport 8 comes as Indonesian authorities continue efforts to improve maritime safety following several deadly ferry disasters in recent years. Officials said investigators will examine the vessel’s route, communications and weather conditions once more information becomes available.

Search operations are ongoing, and Indonesian authorities have urged coastal communities and nearby vessels to report any debris, distress signals or sightings that could help locate the missing ferry.