India’s Modi Says Afghanistan Stability Is Vital to Regional Security

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit that lasting stability in Asia would be difficult to achieve without addressing the situation in Afghanistan, stressing that New Delhi would continue its engagement with the people of Afghanistan.

Speaking at the 26th SCO summit in Bishkek, Modi described Afghanistan as an important factor in maintaining regional security and stability, noting that developments in the country could have consequences for neighbouring states.

Modi said India had stood by the Afghanistan people in recent years through humanitarian assistance and development support.

He added that New Delhi intends to maintain this approach and continue providing humanitarian and development assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

India has focused much of its engagement with Afghanistan in recent years on humanitarian assistance, including supplies of food and medicine, while stressing the importance of stability in the country for regional security.

This comes amid sharply deteriorating relations between Pakistan and the Taliban regime, with disputes over border security, militant activity and the presence of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) becoming major sources of tension. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban regime of allowing militants operating against Pakistan to use Afghanistan territory, allegations the Taliban denies. The tensions have led to border clashes, diplomatic disputes and disruptions to trade and cross-border movement.

This comes as Pakistan has increased pressure on the Taliban regime through measures affecting Afghan nationals and bilateral trade, while urging Kabul to take action against militant groups. The Taliban has rejected Pakistan’s accusations and called for dialogue to resolve the disputes.