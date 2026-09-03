India’s 7.8% Growth Keeps It Among World’s Fastest-Growing Major Economies: Envoy

Photo/the wire.

India’s economy grew 7.8 percent in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal year, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing major economy, Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra said Wednesday.

Kwatra made the remarks while ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq in New York, where he highlighted India’s economic and technological transformation and its growing ties with U.S. businesses and investors.

“India is undergoing a significant economic and technological transformation,” Kwatra said, attributing the growth to the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, expanding digital capabilities and young workforce.

India recorded 7.8 percent gross domestic product growth in the April-June quarter, according to the figures cited by Kwatra. He said the latest performance demonstrated the continued strength of the Indian economy.

Kwatra also highlighted technology, investment and skilled professionals as key areas of cooperation between India and the United States.

He said India’s partnership with companies and institutions connected to Nasdaq could contribute to technology, capital, digital infrastructure and the movement of skilled professionals between the two countries.

The ambassador said India was working toward its “Viksit Bharat 2047” goal, referring to the country’s long-term ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047.

He added that New Delhi was looking forward to strengthening cooperation with American businesses, investors and institutions.

Kwatra described the Nasdaq opening-bell ceremony as more than a market tradition, saying it represented confidence in enterprise, innovation and future economic partnerships between India and the United States.

The ceremony was attended by Acting Consul General of India in New York Vishal Harsh and other Indian officials. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also in New York after attending a G20 finance ministers’ meeting in Asheville, North Carolina.

India’s latest growth figures come as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a global manufacturing, technology and investment hub while expanding economic ties with major international markets.