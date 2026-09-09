Indian Space Startup GalaxEye Secures US Patent for Satellite Imaging Technology

A photo from Drishti | X/@GalaxEye.

Indian space technology startup GalaxEye has secured a U.S. patent for technology that synchronizes optical and radar sensors on satellites, strengthening the company’s position in the growing global Earth-observation market, Reuters reported Tuesday, September 8.

The patented technology forms the core of GalaxEye’s OptoSAR imaging system, which combines optical imaging with synthetic aperture radar (SAR). The system is designed to capture precisely aligned observations of the same location at the same time, allowing satellite-based monitoring even in cloud cover and darkness.

GalaxEye said the U.S. patent strengthens its intellectual-property position as it prepares to expand its Earth-observation business. The company said it is the first Indian startup to receive a U.S. patent specifically for satellite imaging technology.

The technology could support applications in areas including national security, agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, insurance, maritime intelligence and disaster response. Unlike conventional optical imagery, radar-based systems can collect data in darkness and through challenging weather conditions, potentially providing more consistent Earth-observation information.

GalaxEye, founded by engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has raised about $21 million and plans to build a constellation of 30 satellites over the next five years, supported by a growing pipeline of domestic and international customers.

The startup also acquired Bengaluru-based spacecraft engineering company StarOps in August as part of efforts to strengthen its in-house manufacturing and satellite-system capabilities.

“This patented technology enables us to serve the global markets and provide weather-agnostic imaging capabilities across sectors,” GalaxEye CEO Suyash Singh said, according to Reuters.

The development comes as India’s private space sector expands rapidly, with startups increasingly moving into satellite manufacturing, Earth observation, launch systems and space-based data services. India expects its commercial space industry to reach about $44 billion within the next decade, Reuters reported.

GalaxEye’s U.S. patent marks another step in India’s effort to build privately developed space technologies for international markets, particularly in the fast-growing Earth-imaging and satellite intelligence sector.