Indian National Dies After Riyadh Airport Attack, Death Toll Rises to 13

An Indian national who was injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has died, raising the death toll from Saturday’s strike to 13, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said.

In an update posted on X on Sunday night, October 11, the embassy said three other Indian nationals remained in intensive care, while two were receiving treatment in regular hospital wards. The remaining injured Indians had been discharged, according to the statement.

The embassy expressed condolences to the deceased’s family and said it was coordinating with local authorities and hospital officials to monitor the condition of injured Indian nationals. It also pledged assistance to the family in arranging the early repatriation of the deceased’s remains to India.

The October 10 attack killed 12 people and injured more than 300, according to Saudi authorities. The victims included nationals of several countries. The strike marked a major escalation in attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure amid renewed regional hostilities.

A separate projectile struck the airport’s passenger terminal on Sunday, killing a Pakistani national and injuring 11 others, according to Saudi aviation authorities. The second incident was distinct from Saturday’s attack, which caused the death of the Indian national reported by the embassy.

The Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen claimed responsibility for the airport attacks, according to international media reports. The repeated strikes have raised concerns about civilian safety, airport operations and the risk of a wider regional escalation.

India has condemned attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the kingdom. The Indian Embassy said it would continue coordinating with Saudi authorities to assist affected Indian nationals and their families.