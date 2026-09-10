Indian FM Jaishankar Meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to Discuss Social Development, Heritage Preservation

Photo/EAM S.Jaishankar social media.

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the spiritual leader of the Shia Ismaili Muslim community and chair of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), in New Delhi on Thursday, as India and the global development organization reviewed ongoing cooperation in social development, education and heritage preservation.

The meeting marked Prince Rahim Aga Khan V’s first official visit to India since he became the 50th hereditary Imam of the Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Aga Khan IV. Indian officials described the visit as an opportunity to deepen one of India’s longest-standing development partnerships with the AKDN.

After the meeting, Jaishankar said the discussions focused on the AKDN’s “impactful work in social development and heritage preservation” and explored opportunities for expanding cooperation both in India and internationally. The Ministry of External Affairs has also welcomed Prince Rahim’s visit, saying it reflects the strong relationship between India and the Aga Khan institutions.

Prince Rahim arrived in India on Wednesday for a seven-day visit at the invitation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, alongside senior government officials.

The visit includes stops in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where the Aga Khan Development Network supports projects in education, healthcare, rural development, urban renewal and cultural conservation.

The AKDN has operated in India for decades through institutions including the Aga Khan Foundation India, the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat. Its work has included restoring historic monuments such as Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, improving urban heritage districts and supporting community health and livelihood programs in several states.

Prince Rahim has served on the boards of multiple AKDN agencies and has overseen initiatives in economic development, education, climate resilience and humanitarian assistance. Since assuming the role of Imam, he has emphasized continuing the network’s focus on sustainable development and improving the quality of life in vulnerable communities.

The Aga Khan Development Network is one of the world’s largest private development organizations, operating in more than 30 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It works independently of governments while partnering with public institutions, international organizations and local communities on long-term development projects.

The Ismaili Muslim community, estimated at between 12 million and 15 million people worldwide, has maintained historic ties with India, where the Aga Khan institutions have played a prominent role in education, healthcare, architecture and community development for more than a century.