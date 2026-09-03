Indian Actor Sonu Sood Reaches Flood-Hit Nepal With Food and Blankets

Indian actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has arrived in Nepal with his Sood Charity Foundation team to provide relief to communities affected by devastating floods that have killed more than 1,000 people and left thousands missing.

Sood landed in Kathmandu on Tuesday carrying food and blankets for flood survivors. He said his team would assess the needs of affected communities and continue providing assistance in the coming months.

“We are here to meet all the victims of the flood. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back,” Sood told reporters, according to media reports.

Sood later travelled to Nuwakot, one of the areas badly affected by the flooding, where he met survivors and delivered relief assistance. He also visited flood victims sheltering at a monastery in Kathmandu and spent time with children affected by the disaster.

The actor has also called for longer-term support for families who lost their homes. Local media reported that he proposed a “Resolve to Build a Home” campaign aimed at helping homeless survivors rebuild their houses.

Sood said the impact of seeing the destruction firsthand had underscored the scale of the crisis and appealed for people around the world to support those affected.

The floods followed a glacier collapse on August 26 that unleashed large volumes of ice, mud and debris across parts of Nepal and neighboring Tibet. The disaster destroyed homes, bridges and other infrastructure and has left rescue teams searching for thousands of missing people.

Nepal continues to face major humanitarian and reconstruction challenges. Rescue operations remain focused on remote areas and hydropower tunnels where workers are believed to be trapped, while authorities and international teams work to restore essential services and assist displaced communities.

Sood’s foundation said its relief effort in Nepal would extend beyond immediate supplies, with continued assistance planned as affected communities move from emergency response toward recovery and reconstruction.