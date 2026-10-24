Indian and Uzbek officials meeting in New Delhi for bilateral counterterrorism discussions.

India and Uzbekistan have agreed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation through intelligence sharing, capacity building and closer coordination between security agencies following their latest bilateral talks in New Delhi.

The agreement was reached during the 10th meeting of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on October 22, according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. The discussions focused on terrorist threats in the two countries’ regions and emerging challenges to national and regional security.

Both sides discussed ways to counter extremism and radicalisation, prevent terrorist financing and stop the misuse of technology for terrorist activities. They also examined links between transnational organised crime and terrorism, according to reports by DD India.

The delegations agreed to strengthen cooperation through information sharing, training and capacity building, and the exchange of best practices. They also discussed expanding collaboration between the relevant agencies responsible for counterterrorism in both countries.

India and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their commitment to working together through international and regional platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS) and the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG).

The meeting was co-chaired by Suhel Ajaz Khan, India’s additional secretary for counterterrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, and Pirimkulov Gulomjon Shodmonkulovich, who heads the department responsible for cooperation with South Asian, Near Eastern, Middle Eastern and African countries at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries agreed that the next meeting of the joint working group would be held in Uzbekistan on a mutually agreed date.

The latest talks underscore the two countries’ focus on closer security coordination as they seek to address evolving terrorist threats and strengthen regional cooperation.