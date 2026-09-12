India Showcases Strategic Diplomacy as Modi Walks Hand-in-Hand With Iran’s Pezeshkian at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly walked hand-in-hand with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian as leaders gathered for the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, underscoring India’s effort to maintain ties with Iran while deepening strategic partnerships with the United States and other global powers.

The image, captured as Modi led Pezeshkian into India Convention Hall alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, quickly drew international attention as a symbol of India’s multi-aligned foreign policy.

Pezeshkian’s visit marked his first trip to India as Iran’s president and came during heightened tensions in the Middle East following renewed military exchanges between Iran and the United States. The BRICS summit brought together leaders of the expanded bloc to discuss trade, investment, technology, connectivity and reforms to global governance.

During bilateral talks later in the day, Modi and Pezeshkian reviewed India-Iran relations and discussed the deteriorating security situation in West Asia. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Modi reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path toward a lasting solution to regional conflicts and emphasized the importance of protecting maritime trade routes.

“We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy,” Modi wrote on X after the meeting, adding that India remains committed to “enduring peace” in the region.

India balances ties with Iran, Russia and the West

The meeting highlighted India’s diplomatic balancing act as New Delhi continues engaging with Tehran and Moscow while preserving its strategic partnership with Washington.

India has maintained that its foreign policy is driven by strategic autonomy, allowing it to cooperate with competing global powers without joining rival geopolitical blocs. Analysts say this approach has become increasingly important as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East reshape international alignments.

Energy security remains a key priority for India, which has repeatedly called for uninterrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and other major maritime corridors connecting the Gulf with global markets.

BRICS expands economic cooperation

The BRICS Business Forum focused heavily on economic cooperation among member states, including digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, investment and trade connectivity.

Leaders also discussed strengthening financial institutions within BRICS, including progress toward establishing the bloc’s development bank and expanding cooperation among emerging economies.

Pezeshkian’s participation reflects Iran’s growing engagement within BRICS after becoming a full member of the organization, while India continues to position itself as a bridge between emerging economies and Western partners.

The photograph of Modi and Pezeshkian entering the forum together became one of the defining images of the summit, highlighting India’s diplomatic outreach at a time of increasing geopolitical polarization.