A shopper examines food prices at a market in India amid rising inflation and household living costs.

Researcher: Karshna Periwal Class XII Commerce Vidya Devi Jindal School

India’s headline consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.38% in June 2026, its highest level in 17 months, exceeding the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target for the first time since early 2025, according to a policy brief. Food inflation rose to 5.32%, while transport inflation reached 4.31%, as energy-market shocks linked to the conflict in the Middle East began affecting domestic fuel prices (MoSPI, 2026; Bloomberg, 2026; CNBC, 2026; US News, 2026).

The brief, titled The (Unweighted) Weight of Inflation, examines how the effects of inflation differ across income groups. Drawing on an original survey of 84 respondents, alongside macroeconomic data and economic literature, it argues that the same headline inflation rate can translate into different financial pressures depending on household income and spending patterns.

Inflation’s unequal impact across income groups

The brief argues that poorer households face greater pressure from rising prices because food and fuel account for a larger share of their budgets. Price increases can force these households to reduce the quantity or quality of essential consumption, rather than simply switch between products.

Middle-class households, by contrast, tend to manage inflation through price comparisons, brand switching and selective reductions in spending. Wealthier households are generally less affected by price increases in necessities because these items represent a smaller proportion of their overall expenditure.

Drawing on Engel’s Law, which describes the declining share of income spent on food as household income rises, the brief explains why food-price increases can place a disproportionate burden on lower-income families (Engel, 1857; Houthakker, 1957).

It also cites research on “inflation inequality” suggesting that poorer Indian households have historically experienced higher effective inflation than the national average, particularly when food and fuel prices rise (Bansal, 2025).

Survey highlights changes in household spending

The original 14-question survey, conducted among 84 respondents predominantly comprising working professionals and homemakers in Siliguri, Kalimpong and neighbouring towns in North Bengal, examines how consumers respond to rising prices.

The survey found that 65.5% of respondents had noticed price changes over the preceding two months, while a further 20% were unsure.

When asked about their responses, 34 mentions indicated that respondents continued purchasing as usual, while 25 indicated buying smaller quantities. Another 23 reported noticing price increases without changing their purchases. Thirteen respondents reported switching to cheaper brands, while one said they had stopped purchasing an item entirely.

Price comparison was also common. Of the 84 respondents, 41 said they always compared prices across applications, stores and online platforms before buying, while 39 said they did so sometimes.

The survey further found that “best value for money (price + quality)” was the leading factor influencing purchasing decisions, cited by 55 respondents. Trusted brand or product reputation ranked second, with 13 responses.

The findings suggest that respondents often respond to inflation through selective adjustments rather than by abandoning purchases altogether. The brief interprets this pattern as a “value-for-money” approach to household spending.

Fuel prices and transport costs

The brief identifies fuel prices as an important channel through which inflation affects household budgets. Higher fuel costs can increase direct transport expenses while also raising the cost of transporting essential goods, including vegetables, milk and packaged products.

In the survey, 41 respondents reported that rising fuel prices had some impact on their monthly spending, while 21 reported a major impact. However, only 20 of the 84 respondents who answered the relevant question said they had changed their travel or commuting method.

The brief suggests that limited affordable alternatives, particularly in smaller cities with less extensive public transport networks, can make it difficult for households to respond to rising fuel costs by changing their travel habits.

It also argues that lower-income households face greater indirect exposure to transport costs embedded in the prices of food and other essential goods.

Policy recommendations

The brief proposes five measures to address the unequal effects of inflation:

Re-target food and fuel subsidies using consumption-linked, not just income-linked, eligibility, since Engel’s Law and the survey both show food/fuel budget share, not income alone, best predicts vulnerability to price shocks.

Index informal-sector and daily-wage incomes to the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) ratherthan the headline CPI, since the CFPI more accurately tracks what the poorest households actually buy (Bansal, 2025).

Expand affordable public transport capacity in Tier-2/Tier-3 cities (such as Siliguri), where this survey shows fuel-price impact is widely felt but commute-switching is constrained by a lack of alternatives and closing this gap would let price signals translate into real substitution rather than absorbed cost.

Invest in transparent, real-time price information (e.g., government-run price-comparison platforms for essential commodities) to lower the search cost that currently limitsprice-comparison behaviour to those with time and digital access, extending the ‘always compare

prices’ behaviour seen in 95% of this middle-class sample to lower-income and lessdigitally-connected households.

Treat food-price volatility, not only its average level, as an explicit policy target, since seasonal spikes (like the ginger and tomato price surges recorded in June 2026) disproportionately harm households with the least ability to smooth consumption over time.

Conclusion

Inflation is reported as a single national number, but it is never experienced as one. Engel’s Law, differing income and price elasticities, and the psychology of scarcity and abundance mean that the same 4.38% headline CPI figure represents a genuine threat to subsistence for India’s poorest households, a manageable but real budgeting problem navigated through ‘value for money’ search behaviour for the

middle class, as this survey’s 84 respondents demonstrate in granular detail, and a near-irrelevance for the wealthiest. Sound inflation policy, from subsidy design to wage indexation to public transport investment, should be built around this asymmetry rather than around the average it obscures.

References

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Primary data: Author’s original survey, “The Inflation of Today” (n = 84 respondents),

administered May 2025–2026, across Siliguri, Kalimpong and other Indian cities.

Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, and Business Standard reporting on India CPI releases, June–July

2026.