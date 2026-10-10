India Detains Hundreds, Locks Down Delhi Ahead of Protest Against Election Chief

Photo/Reuters.

Indian authorities deployed tens of thousands of police and security personnel across New Delhi on Saturday and detained protesters ahead of a planned rally by the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in voter-list revisions.

Security forces erected barricades across central Delhi, restricted access to roads leading to Jantar Mantar and imposed other movement restrictions. Several metro stations and markets were closed, while mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the capital as authorities sought to prevent large gatherings. Reuters reported that numerous protesters and movement leaders were detained, including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

The protesters accuse the Election Commission of improperly removing names from electoral rolls through its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. They say the changes could disenfranchise eligible voters and have called for Kumar to resign and for greater transparency in the revision process. The movement had announced the rally under the banner “Save Democracy.”

The dispute centres on reports that approximately 130 million names have been removed from draft voter lists during the nationwide revision process. Opposition parties and activists have questioned the scale and implementation of the deletions, alleging that legitimate voters could be excluded. The Election Commission has defended the exercise as a voter-verification process intended to update electoral rolls and remove ineligible entries.

The latest rally follows a series of demonstrations in Delhi and other Indian cities in recent weeks. On October 2, police blocked protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar, while around 1,000 people were detained across Delhi the following day during attempts by student organisations and political groups to gather. The protests have brought together youth activists, students and opposition figures, although opposition parties have differed over their involvement in the CJP-led campaign.

The controversy has intensified scrutiny of India’s voter-registration process ahead of upcoming state elections. The dispute has also reached the courts: India Today reported that the Supreme Court sought responses from the chief election commissioner, the Election Commission and the central government over petitions challenging aspects of the revision process.

Authorities have cited security and public-order concerns in restricting the rally. Protest organisers and opposition figures, meanwhile, say the revisions require greater transparency and accountability. The Election Commission’s verification rationale and the protesters’ allegations remain central to the dispute.