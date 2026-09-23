India Calls Out Pakistan’s Airstrikes, Backs Afghanistan’s Sovereignty



Photo: Ayanangsha Maitra.

Ayanangsha Maitra in New Delhi

India on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan provinces of Kunar and Paktika, which killed at least three civilians and wounded four others.

“Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour is something that goes against regional peace and security,” Randhir Jaiswal, India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, stated on Tuesday at a press briefing in New Delhi.

“We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan, the airstrikes which were launched on Afghanistan in their Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these airstrikes, several civilians have been killed. We deeply offer our condolences on the precious lives lost,” he said.

The strike in Kunar’s Nurgal district destroyed a house and killed three members of a family, including a man, a woman and a girl, UNAMA estimated. Four others were injured. In Paktika’s Barmal district, a house and a shop were reportedly damaged.

Speaking further, Jaiswal said, “We also hope that those who have been injured in this attack recover well and recover soon. Such instances of aggression against a sovereign neighbour are something that goes against regional peace and security.”

“It violates regional peace and security and it is yet another occasion of aggression from the Pakistani side. We also reaffirm strong, steadfast support for Afghanistan for its independence, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity, as also for the welfare and well-being of its people,” he added.