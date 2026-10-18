Imran Khan Challenges ‘Leave India’ Notice in High Court, Citing Lack of Reasons

Indian actor Imran Khan has challenged a notice directing him to leave India by October 28, arguing that authorities acted arbitrarily and without giving him a reasonable opportunity to respond to the allegations against him.

In a petition filed before the Bombay High Court, Khan said he was present near Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan on October 10 out of curiosity about a student-led protest. He argued that he left the restricted area after police informed him that access was prohibited.

Khan, a U.S. citizen who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, said he has lived in India since he was two years old. His petition argues that his OCI status distinguishes him from an ordinary foreign national and that authorities should not curtail his status without following due process.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issued the “Leave India” notice on October 14, citing an alleged violation of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. According to Khan’s petition, the notice did not identify the specific provision he had allegedly breached or explain the grounds for ordering him to leave the country.

Khan disputed the police account that he had gathered with others at the protest site and helped incite a crowd. He said he had no affiliation with any organisation involved in organising or mobilising the demonstration. The protest was held amid allegations of electoral irregularities involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India. Both the BJP and the commission have rejected the allegations.

According to the petition, Khan was detained with members of his family after media personnel recognised him as he returned to his parked vehicle. He was taken to Mumbai’s Yellow Gate police station and later released. Police subsequently registered a first information report (FIR) naming him among those accused in connection with the incident.

Khan has asked the court to stay the Leave India notice and prevent authorities from deporting him, blacklisting him or taking action against his OCI registration while his challenge is considered.

After the petition was filed, the FRRO issued a separate show-cause notice asking why his OCI registration should not be cancelled. The subsequent notice gives Khan an opportunity to respond, and his legal team has said it is examining the document.

The case raises questions about the immigration restrictions applicable to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders, who are not Indian citizens and do not enjoy all the rights reserved for citizens. The court will consider Khan’s challenge alongside the legal grounds cited by the authorities.