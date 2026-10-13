IMF Forecasts Economic Contraction in the Middle East Amid Regional Tensions

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sharply downgraded its 2026 economic outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia, projecting a 0.3 percent contraction as the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran disrupts energy production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, October 13, the IMF forecast that the regional economy would shrink this year, reversing its earlier growth expectations. The prolonged disruption to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil and gas shipments, has intensified pressure on energy exports and regional economic activity.

The economic impact is expected to vary across the region. The IMF projects that Iran’s economy will contract by 7.6 percent in 2026, while Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar are forecast to experience contractions of 16 percent, 16.7 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively. Saudi Arabia’s economy is projected to shrink by 3.3 percent, while the United Arab Emirates is expected to contract by 3.9 percent.

Oman is expected to perform better than other Gulf economies, with its economy forecast to grow by 2.4 percent this year. Its relative resilience reflects, in part, its access to export routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, which has left it less exposed to the shipping disruption.

The IMF expects a significant regional recovery in 2027 if the Strait of Hormuz reopens and shipping and energy exports gradually return to normal. It projects regional growth of 6.3 percent next year, although the outlook remains dependent on the course of the conflict and the restoration of trade flows. The Fund has warned that prolonged hostilities and continued energy-market disruption could further weaken economic prospects.