Iliana Iotova speaks to supporters in Sofia after winning Bulgaria’s presidential runoff, becoming the country’s first elected female president.

Bulgaria’s acting President Iliana Iotova has won the presidential runoff with 57.58% of the vote, becoming the country’s first elected female head of state.

Near-final results from the Central Election Commission, reported by Reuters on Monday, November 2, showed that Iotova and her running mate, Kiril Valchev, secured about 1.1 million votes after 99.95% of polling station protocols had been processed.

Their opponents, former caretaker prime minister Andrey Gyurov and his running mate, Georgi Kandev, received 39.47%, or approximately 749,500 votes. Another 2.95% of voters selected the option indicating that they supported none of the candidates.

The runoff was held on Sunday, November 1, after no candidate secured an outright majority in the first round on October 25. Iotova and Valchev had received 34.6% in the first round, narrowly ahead of Gyurov and Kandev, who secured 32%.

Gyurov conceded defeat following the initial results, according to the Associated Press. Voter turnout in the runoff was approximately 27%, reflecting limited participation in the election.

Iotova, who previously served as Bulgaria’s vice president, became acting president in January 2026 after Rumen Radev resigned to enter parliamentary politics. Radev supported her presidential campaign.

Her victory comes amid political divisions over Bulgaria’s relations with Russia and its position on the war in Ukraine. Iotova and Radev have called for a diplomatic settlement to the conflict. Iotova has also advocated dialogue with Moscow and opposed providing military aid to Ukraine, while Gyurov was backed by pro-Western opposition parties and supported closer cooperation with Kyiv, according to international media reports.

The election was also held against the backdrop of security concerns in the Black Sea, where drone attacks on merchant vessels have raised fears about the wider impact of the war in Ukraine.

Although Bulgaria’s president holds a largely ceremonial position, the office carries important constitutional responsibilities. The president is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, represents the country in international relations, appoints ambassadors and can return legislation to parliament for reconsideration.

The president is elected directly for a five-year term, with a maximum of two terms.