The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged governments to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing journalists.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has urged governments to investigate and prosecute those responsible for killing journalists, warning that widespread impunity continues to threaten press freedom worldwide.

In a statement marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on Monday, November 2, the federation said journalists continue to face threats, intimidation, physical attacks and murder because of their professional work.

The IFJ called on governments to investigate not only those who carry out the killings but also the individuals who order, plan and organise the crimes.

“Who ordered the killing? Who planned the crime? Who is ultimately responsible?” the federation asked, stressing that accountability must extend to those behind the attacks.

According to the IFJ’s latest figures, 15 journalists and media workers have been killed worldwide in connection with their work so far in 2026. Five were killed in Palestine, five in Lebanon, two in Colombia, two in Yemen and one in Somalia.

The figure represents a decline from the 99 journalists and media workers recorded by the federation at the same point in 2025. However, the IFJ said the killing of even one journalist was unacceptable and must be investigated.

The federation also cited figures from the UNESCO Observatory of Killed Journalists, which recorded more than 1,600 journalists killed between 2006 and 2025, with nearly six out of every seven cases remaining judicially unresolved.

Newer UNESCO figures released for the 2026 observance further highlight the scale of the problem. The organisation reported that 189 journalists were killed in violent attacks during 2024 and 2025, with 67 per cent of the killings occurring in conflict zones. Fifty journalists were killed by drones across six conflict areas during the two-year period.

UNESCO also reported that the global impunity rate had risen to 86 per cent, meaning that nearly nine out of every ten journalist killings remained unresolved through the judicial system.

The findings highlight the continuing risks faced by journalists in conflict areas, where reporting can expose media workers to attacks, while those responsible frequently avoid prosecution.

The United Nations established November 2 as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists in 2013, following the killings of two French journalists in Mali. The observance calls on governments to prevent violence against journalists, investigate attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.

This year’s campaign also draws attention to emerging threats, particularly the use of digital technologies to target women journalists through online harassment, surveillance and gender-based abuse.

The IFJ said accountability must cover every level of responsibility, arguing that justice cannot be achieved if those who organise or order the killings remain free.

It warned that failure to prosecute those responsible allows impunity to continue threatening journalists’ safety and undermining press freedom.