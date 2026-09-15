Iceland Contributes New Funding to UN Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan

Iceland has announced a new financial contribution to the United Nations Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (UN STFA), reinforcing international support for essential services and community resilience in Afghanistan amid the country’s prolonged humanitarian crisis.

The UN Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan thanked Iceland for the contribution in a statement posted on X on Tuesday, saying the funding will help expand access to essential services, strengthen livelihoods, and improve the resilience of Afghan communities facing ongoing economic and humanitarian challenges.

While the fund did not disclose the amount of Iceland’s contribution or provide a detailed breakdown of how the money will be allocated, it said the assistance will support programs designed to meet the basic needs of vulnerable communities across Afghanistan.

The UN STFA was established by the United Nations in 2021 to channel international assistance directly to Afghan communities after the Taliban’s return to power, while avoiding direct funding to the Taliban authorities. The fund supports projects implemented through UN agencies and development partners in areas including healthcare, education, food security, water and sanitation, renewable energy, and local livelihoods.

The contribution comes as the United Nations continues to warn that millions of Afghans remain in need of humanitarian assistance because of widespread poverty, food insecurity, climate-related disasters, and limited economic opportunities. International donors have increasingly relied on trust funds and UN-managed mechanisms to sustain essential services while maintaining restrictions on direct financial engagement with the Taliban government.

UN officials have repeatedly said continued donor support is critical to preserving basic public services and helping communities recover from years of conflict, economic decline, and recurring natural disasters, including floods and droughts that have affected large parts of the country.

The UN Special Trust Fund said Iceland’s latest contribution reflects continued international solidarity with the Afghan people and will help support long-term recovery and resilience efforts in communities most affected by the country’s humanitarian crisis.