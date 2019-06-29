The International Cricket Council has vowed action against those involved in a fight ahead of the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A video has gone viral on social media websites which purportedly shows the supporters of the two teams clashing with each other.

The supporters of the two teams reportedly clashed outside the match in Headingley on Saturday.

A spokesperson for International Cricket Council said “We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently working with the venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there are no further incidents.”

“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take appropriate action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report by Reuters.

The clash between Afghan and Pakistani fans started when a plane towing the message ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flew over the venue, according to Reuters citing local media reports.

Meanwhile, the ICC spokesperson told Reuters “We work with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of incident occurring and were assured that given Headingley is under the flight path for the Leeds Bradford Airport it would not be an issue.”

The spokesperson also added “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and will work with West Yorkshire police to deal with and understand why this has happened and to ensure it does not happen again.”