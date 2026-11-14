ICC Suspends Part of Afghanistan War Crimes Investigation

International Criminak Court.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has suspended part of its investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, including accusations against US forces and Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), prompting an appeal from the court’s prosecution.

The judges’ decision concerns a case involving allegations against US forces and IS-K. The partial suspension of the investigation was made public on November 13 and 14, according to reports. However, the ICC Office of the Prosecutor has challenged the decision and requested an appeal.

The ruling does not mean that all investigations into Afghanistan have been halted. Investigations into other alleged crimes in the country will continue under separate proceedings.

The ICC launched its investigation into the situation in Afghanistan in 2020, covering alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed since 2002.

The investigation included allegations against former Afghanistan government forces, Taliban, US forces and agents of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

In 2021, then-ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan announced that allegations involving US forces would receive lower priority, with the investigation focusing primarily on the actions of IS-K.

The latest decision comes amid strained relations between Washington and the ICC. The United States has previously imposed sanctions on several court officials and staff members over the ICC’s investigations into alleged crimes committed by US forces in Afghanistan and its arrest warrants for Israeli officials.

The United States is not a member of the Rome Statute and does not recognise the ICC’s jurisdiction.

However, the Rome Statute allows the court to investigate alleged international crimes committed on the territory of member states, even when the accused are nationals of countries that are not parties to the statute.