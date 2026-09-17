Humanoid Robot Kicks Engineer During Live Demonstration in China, Raising Safety Concerns

A humanoid robot unexpectedly kicked its engineer during a live demonstration in China, briefly knocking a remote controller from his hands and drawing renewed attention to safety concerns surrounding advanced robotics.

According to Fox News and videos widely shared on social media, the incident occurred during a public demonstration as the engineer stood next to the robot while operating it remotely. The robot suddenly swung its leg toward the engineer, forcing him to step aside to avoid the first kick.

Seconds later, the robot appeared to kick toward the engineer again, sending the remote controller flying from his hands. The engineer quickly moved away, retrieved the controller, and regained control of the machine before the demonstration continued.

No injuries were reported, and the robot was brought under control shortly after the incident. The demonstration ended moments later with the robot performing a gesture resembling a martial arts bow.

The footage has spread widely across social media platforms, where users questioned whether the robot malfunctioned or whether the unexpected movement was caused by a software or control error. The video has reignited debate over the reliability and safety of humanoid robots during live demonstrations and public interactions.

The incident comes as China continues to invest heavily in humanoid robotics and artificial intelligence, with several technology companies showcasing increasingly sophisticated robots for industrial, commercial, and public-use applications. Recent demonstrations have highlighted robots capable of walking, running, dancing, and performing complex tasks.

Robotics experts have long warned that humanoid robots require strict safety protocols during testing and live exhibitions, particularly when operating near people. Developers typically rely on remote-control systems, emergency stop mechanisms, and software safeguards to prevent unintended movements while prototypes are being demonstrated.

Authorities and the robot’s developers have not publicly announced the cause of the unexpected movement, and it remains unclear whether the incident resulted from a technical malfunction, a control-system error, or another operational issue.