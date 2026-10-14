Human Rights Watch Member Warns France Against Returning Afghan Asylum Seekers

A member of Human Rights Watch has warned France against returning Afghan asylum seekers to Afghanistan, citing concerns over the risks they could face in the country.

Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghanistan researcher at Human Rights Watch, said France’s confirmation of a “technical dialogue” with the Taliban over forced returns marked a dangerous shift in its migration policy and could conflict with the country’s international human rights obligations.

The French Foreign Ministry said the discussions aim to facilitate the removal of Afghan nationals who lack regular residency status and are considered a national security risk. French officials have described the talks as technical and limited in scope, but have not publicly outlined safeguards for people who could face particular risks if returned, including women and girls.

Abbasi said there was documented evidence that Taliban forces had detained and tortured people forcibly returned to Afghanistan. Since regaining power in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls and continued to suppress fundamental freedoms, according to Human Rights Watch.

She urged France to suspend plans for forced returns, arguing that governments should not cooperate with Taliban authorities on migration while serious human rights violations continue. The warning follows wider European efforts to negotiate returns with the Taliban, including talks between Taliban representatives and European Union officials in Brussels in June.

Germany has also resumed deportations of Afghan nationals, including people convicted of crimes, while several European governments have explored ways to return Afghans whose asylum claims have been rejected or who are considered security threats. Human rights organisations warn that such returns could violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending people to places where they face a real risk of persecution, torture or other serious harm.

France has not formally recognised the Taliban authorities since they returned to power in 2021. The talks have renewed debate over how European governments can enforce immigration rules while meeting their obligations to protect refugees and people at risk of serious abuse.