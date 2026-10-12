Houthis Warn Airlines to Avoid Saudi Airports After Deadly Riyadh Attack

Yemen’s Houthi movement has warned airlines, passengers and airport personnel to avoid Saudi Arabian airports and airspace, a day after a deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300, according to reports.

In a statement published on X on Sunday, October 11, the group said Saudi airports and airspace were vulnerable to further attacks and had become operational areas for its forces. It exempted airports in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina from the warning.

The Houthis urged airlines, aviation specialists, airport employees and travellers to take the warning seriously. The group also said Saudi Arabia would bear responsibility for any failure to intercept future attacks, according to Reuters.

The Houthi foreign ministry separately warned that further Saudi military action in Yemen would trigger a stronger response, describing the group’s actions as retaliation. In a statement broadcast by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television network, the ministry said the situation would worsen if Riyadh continued what it described as aggression and interference in Yemen.

The warning followed Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which caused heavy casualties and disrupted airport operations. Saudi authorities reported 309 people injured, while the dead included Saudi and foreign nationals. The Houthis had warned commercial airlines earlier in the week about operating in Saudi airspace.

The situation escalated further on Sunday when another projectile struck the airport’s Terminal 4, killing one person and injuring 11 others, Reuters reported. Saudi authorities also reported intercepting a cruise missile near the airport and a drone in the Eastern Province.

The attacks come amid intensified fighting between the Houthis, who are aligned with Iran, and forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government. Saudi Arabia has backed the Yemeni government and carried out strikes against Houthi-held areas as fighting has intensified following the collapse of a ceasefire in July.

The renewed threats have raised concerns about civilian safety, regional security and disruptions to air travel. Several airlines have suspended or cancelled flights to Riyadh, while international governments have issued travel warnings as the security situation deteriorates.